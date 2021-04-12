Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

LEG stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $791,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 108.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 72,470 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

