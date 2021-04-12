Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

