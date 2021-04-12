Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marten Transport, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 184,287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

