Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

CMA stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

