Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ContraFect Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ContraFect in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

CFRX has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, WBB Securities started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $164.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

