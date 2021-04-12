Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KNX. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

