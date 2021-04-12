Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 12th (ANFGF, ASH, CIAFF, EQNR, ERJ, HAL, NFLX, OLO, REPYY, SPB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 12th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank.

Get Antofagasta plc alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support its margins. Moreover, Ashland remains committed to boost its free cash flows through a number of initiatives including reduction in capital spending and net working capital. The company also remains committed to maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwind from weak demand in certain industrial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s portfolio management actions are also expected to affect its sales in fiscal 2021. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Embraer fourth quarter of 2020 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. As of Dec 31, 2020, Embraer’s E-Jets E2 have 146 orders in backlog and 29 aircraft have already been delivered to customers worldwide. Embraer’s main ongoing project in the Commercial Aviation business unit is the development of the E175-E2. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, extensive traffic disruption affected Embraer’s customer’s operations in 2020. Embraer expects that traffic disruption and decreased demand affecting will continue to affect global customers demand and may continue to affect its deliveries in 2021. As a result of COVID-19 and its impacts over the commercial aviation industry, credit agencies have downgraded the stock’s credit rating.”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halliburton Company shares have significantly outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Field Services industry in the past year (+168.4% vs.+58.6%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Despite pressure on North American profitability, rebounding activity and the company’s ability to cut costs led to bottom-line outperformance in the last few quarters. Further, Halliburton's strong free cash flow even in a year as tough as 2020 indicates its financial strength. The company’s healthy relationship with national oil companies and digitization efforts also bode well. In particular, the successful and expanded use of digital technologies has helped Halliburton to enhance performance and lower operational risk – especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, Halliburton is viewed a preferred oilfield services major to own now.”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $675.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past three months, driven by better-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite demand and supply-related disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, results gained from solid demand for its products, which drove growth in all business categories. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from positive product mix, favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Tapestry have risen in the past three months, the stock may lose momentum in the near term. Soft brick-&-mortar traffic amid the pandemic, unprecedented store closures, capacity limits as well as higher freight costs and shipping constraints are some of the headwinds Tapestry might have to encounter with. Although second-quarter fiscal 2021 net sales came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, it declined 7% on a year-over-year basis. Sales declined across all brands, namely Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Across Asia, sales remained below last year, mainly in Japan and Malaysia owing to the reinstatement of lockdown measures. As far as Europe is concerned, the company experienced significant slowdown in the business owing to restrictions imposed. However, the region accounts for a small portion of total sales.”

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vale’s earnings estimates for the first quarter and current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company is benefiting from strong performance of its Ferrous Minerals business, driven by higher iron ore prices and increasing sales volumes. Vale’s iron ore production for 2020 was 300.4 million tons (Mt), in-line with the guidance of 300-305 Mt. Backed by the start-up of new iron ore assets, Vale anticipates to achieve 350 Mt capacity by the end of 2021. Its efforts to improve productivity and cutting costs will aid margins. Continuous investment in growth projects, efforts to lower debt, introducing more high-quality ore in the market, as well as ramping up its coal business and transforming base metals business will aid growth. However, worsening of the coronavirus pandemic might hinder its operations and impact production.”

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well, driven by subscriber demand for broadband with significant growth in video streaming. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid challenges posed by the pandemic. It has completed the rollout of its residential Internet service to all the states of Brazil. Viasat’s Ka-band solutions enable business jet customers to enjoy high-speed Internet connectivity. However, it operates in a highly dynamic and competitive market. It expects to incur huge research and development costs due to the launch of ViaSat-3 satellites, which can materially affect margins. Integration risks related to acquisitions might mar its near-term financials. In-flight connectivity weakness due to the pandemic is expected to hurt Viasat’s revenues to a moderate extent.”

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.