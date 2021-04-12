Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 12th (ARE, BMO, CCO, ERE.UN, FOOD, IRTC, KL, MFI, NYT, WELL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 12th:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$122.00 target price on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$28.00 target price on the stock.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have underperformed the industry so far in the year. The company has long been struggling with declining print readership and advertising revenues. Readers’ inclination toward digital content has made the newspaper industry’s print-advertising model increasingly redundant. During fourth-quarter 2020, total advertising revenues slid 18.7%, while print advertising revenues fell 37.9%. Moreover, digital advertising revenues were sluggish owing to lower creative services revenues. Management expects total advertising revenues to decline in the high-teens in the first quarter of 2021. Nonetheless, the company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet provide some cushion to the stock.”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Welltower’s performance in first-quarter 2021 is likely to supported by moderation in occupancy erosion and the rise in vaccination coverage. Notably, in a recently business update, the company announced that it expects to attain the top-end of its first-quarter 2021 normalized funds from operations (FFO) guidance of 71-76 cents. Also, virtually all of its senior housing communities are likely to complete the final scheduled vaccinations by “early to mid April”. However, significant turnaround is less likely and the company’s near-term performance will be hindered. In fact, the senior housing landscape is likely to be competitive in 2021 as operators try to fill unoccupied units. Also, near-term earnings dilution from asset sales cannot be avoided. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past month.”

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Cancellations, postponement and relocation of live events amid the pandemic are headwinds for the company. Such limitations led to a decline in WWE’s top line during fourth-quarter 2020. Management expects pandemic-led restrictions upon live events to continue through the first half of 2021. Nevertheless, growth in Network subscription revenues is an upside for the company. In the fourth quarter, WWE Network’s average paid subscribers totaled 1.5 million, up 6% year on year. Growth in rights fees has also continued to remain an upside for the company. Additionally, WWE has been undertaking measures to adapt with the changing media environment. In this context, the agreement with NBCU’s Peacock streaming service is likely to boost consumer reach.”

