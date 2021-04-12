Ergo (ERG) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ergo has a market cap of $89.08 million and $1.27 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00004692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,011.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.34 or 0.03553218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.34 or 0.00407154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.98 or 0.01111421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00544778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.00429231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.00356431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00032114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,939,725 coins and its circulating supply is 31,636,003 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

