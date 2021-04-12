Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to $25.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ERRPF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

OTCMKTS ERRPF traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $17.94. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

