ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Down 8.2%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 369,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

EPIX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

