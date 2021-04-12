Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.45 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.