Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $91,057.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $56,675.58 and approximately $91,057.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00054121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00674816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00087334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041103 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

