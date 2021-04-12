Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $61,140.18 and $103,570.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00619033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035166 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.