Ether Zero (ETZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,763.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $519,173.18 and approximately $50,763.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.91 or 0.03578561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,856,439 coins and its circulating supply is 180,827,026 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

