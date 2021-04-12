Ethereum Gold Project Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,485.66 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $143,485.66 and approximately $5,806.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 63.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00087354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00624053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

