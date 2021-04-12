Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Hits Market Capitalization of $488,775.28

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $488,775.28 and $3,126.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00008152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00055247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00088082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00661796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

