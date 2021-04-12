EtherGem Price Reaches $0.0449 on Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $875,046.22 and $5,969.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00054631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.46 or 0.00619488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035272 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.