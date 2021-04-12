EtherGem Trading 29.2% Higher This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $892,754.40 and approximately $5,460.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00688081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041878 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.