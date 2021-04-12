Ethverse (ETHV) Price Hits $0.43

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $87,784.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00063241 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003974 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,995,106 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

