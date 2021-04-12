Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. Sells 1,518,000 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ETON stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.40. 179,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,797. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $180.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 971,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 292,175 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

