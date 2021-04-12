Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by ING Group

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,639,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 3,601.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 425,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 414,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

