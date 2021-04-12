Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.38. Euronav shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 65,907 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $43,639,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Euronav by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Euronav by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,704 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Euronav by 3,601.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 425,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

