Evedo Trading 26.6% Lower This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Evedo has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $11.96 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

