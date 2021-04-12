Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.