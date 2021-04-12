Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $12,149,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 169,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Everbridge stock opened at $127.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.57 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

