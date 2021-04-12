Everest (ID) Achieves Market Cap of $209.60 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $209.60 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everest has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

