Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

