Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0240 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $240.03 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00067380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00278703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00722132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,995.61 or 0.99823164 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.00971301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,260,740 coins and its circulating supply is 9,997,278,164 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

