Eversource Energy Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion.

ES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,218,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.