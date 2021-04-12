Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 15,000 Shares

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,954,690.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 10,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$148,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00.

TSE:ET traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$15.86. 20,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$92.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 86.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.