Ewan Stewart Downie Acquires 15,000 Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,722,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,932,195.10.

Shares of PG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 93,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.84 million and a P/E ratio of -17.72. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$1.52 and a 1-year high of C$3.48.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

