Ewan Stewart Downie Acquires 15,000 Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) Stock

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,722,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,932,195.10.

Shares of PG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 93,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.84 million and a P/E ratio of -17.72. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$1.52 and a 1-year high of C$3.48.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

