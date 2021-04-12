EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 8,830 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

