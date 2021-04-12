EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 1,743 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

