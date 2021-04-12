EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 6,396 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Stephens increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

