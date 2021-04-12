Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Neutral

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.52. 29,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

