Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,343 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Exelixis by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

