EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Cap Reaches $201,540.94

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 77.6% against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $201,540.94 and $114,990.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00664424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044038 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

