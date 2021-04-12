Expanse Price Up 18.6% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Expanse has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $90,972.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,927.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.12 or 0.03581220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00407908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $674.40 or 0.01125364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00528655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.00433671 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.00366005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00032186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

