Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $93,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 726,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,780,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $153,114,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.92 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $110.63. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

