Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.08

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.08 and last traded at $139.04, with a volume of 8265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

