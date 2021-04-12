extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0012 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.36 million and $419,795.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,211.31 or 1.00086354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.19 or 0.00464090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.09 or 0.00320971 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.35 or 0.00750252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00123380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004401 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.