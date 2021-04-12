Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.2% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.