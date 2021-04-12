Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

