F.N.B. (FNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect F.N.B. to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.