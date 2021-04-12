F-star Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.72) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

FSTX stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

