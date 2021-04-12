Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $310.72. The company had a trading volume of 289,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455,373. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,346,594 shares of company stock valued at $367,106,993 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

