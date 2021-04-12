Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

FB traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $310.38. 305,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,455,373. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,346,594 shares of company stock worth $367,106,993. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.