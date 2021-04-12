Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,346,594 shares of company stock worth $367,106,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.16. The stock had a trading volume of 343,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455,373. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

