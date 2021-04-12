Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.35 Million

Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post $326.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.06 million and the highest is $335.50 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $307.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $518.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $287.15 and a 12-month high of $530.95.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

